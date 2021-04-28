Diligent Investors LLC Sells 3,995 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

