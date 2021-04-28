Diligent Investors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,439 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,263 shares of the airline’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the airline’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

