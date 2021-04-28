Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

