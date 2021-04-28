Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of First Internet Bancorp worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $342.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

