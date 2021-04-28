Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $861.69 million, a P/E ratio of -66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.