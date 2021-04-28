Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,439 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.41% of Rocky Brands worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKY opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $420.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

