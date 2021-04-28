Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,486 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.59% of Village Super Market worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Village Super Market by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Village Super Market by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $522.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

In other Village Super Market news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

