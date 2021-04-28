Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of IDT worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDT opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.