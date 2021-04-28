Discover Financial Services Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $107.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

