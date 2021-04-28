Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by solid performance by its Direct Banking business. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. It has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses bothers.”

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.13.

DFS stock opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $108.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.