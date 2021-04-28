discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 52-Week High at $835.72

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 835.72 ($10.92) and last traded at GBX 835.72 ($10.92), with a volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 706.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 667.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a market cap of £731.75 million and a P/E ratio of 61.65.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.