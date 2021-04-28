Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Discovery Communications is the world’s number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. It empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

DISCK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Discovery by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,363,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

