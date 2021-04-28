Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.17, but opened at $31.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discovery shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 42,631 shares.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 19.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

