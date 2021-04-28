Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

