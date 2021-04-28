Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 13th

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

