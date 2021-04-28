DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

DKNG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 105,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,199. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

