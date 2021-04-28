DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.10% of DSP Group worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DSP Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.25 million, a PE ratio of -59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

