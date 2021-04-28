DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,160. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $141.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

