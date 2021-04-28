DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $153.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

