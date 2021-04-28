Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DURYY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DURYY)

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

