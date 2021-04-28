Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 208.9% in April

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 208.9% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,864. The company has a market cap of $102.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

DLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

