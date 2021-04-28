Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

NYSE:DT opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $3,499,099.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

