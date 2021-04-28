Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GRF stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

