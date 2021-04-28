Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 2,841,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

