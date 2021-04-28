Eagle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,690. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.01 and its 200 day moving average is $374.82. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.30 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

