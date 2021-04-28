Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,075. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $389.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.