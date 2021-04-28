Eagle Health Investments LP Has $12.95 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,103 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for approximately 5.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.23% of Blueprint Medicines worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.20. 1,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,394. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.46. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

