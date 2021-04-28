Eagle Health Investments LP Sells 4,200 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for 1.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,647. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 887,481 shares of company stock worth $140,202,035 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

