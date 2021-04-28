Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Major Shareholder Sells $12,100,013.40 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02.

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $12,802.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $13,984,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

