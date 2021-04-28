East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.