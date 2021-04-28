Eastman Chemical (EMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 7.38-8.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EMN opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

