eBay Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eBay in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

EBAY stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

