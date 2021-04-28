eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.91-$0.96 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. 7,508,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,146. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.