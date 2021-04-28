Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.72. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 585,017 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

