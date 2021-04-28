Edgeless (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $591.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $909,051.21 and approximately $591.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00828717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.87 or 0.07844550 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.