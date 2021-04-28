Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $66.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

