EDUCare (EKT) Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last Week

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. EDUCare has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDUCare has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.33 or 0.00869088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00097277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.24 or 0.08006890 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

