Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $103.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of EW opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

