Eldorado Gold (ELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.43 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,787.06. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Insiders have sold a total of 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.