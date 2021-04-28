Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECIFY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

