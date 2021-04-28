Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Elekta AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $424.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

