Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 12,385 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $83,374.50.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

