Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.29. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

