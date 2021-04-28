Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $803.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

