Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 552.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

