Elrond Hits Market Cap of $3.07 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $112.08 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $176.76 or 0.00326420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00050541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,609,650 coins and its circulating supply is 17,369,553 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

