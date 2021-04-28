EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

EMCORE stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Several analysts have commented on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

