EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Shares Up 50%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) shares shot up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EML Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

