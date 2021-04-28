Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

WATT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,921. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $201.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

