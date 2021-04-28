Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by 63.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EFSC opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

